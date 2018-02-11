Alban Levier made the first ascent of Immortel 7C/V9 back in 2016, and now he's back with a new team and a new tour of the best rock climbing spots on the island. First up, back to Immortel to try and repeat Alban's route, a crimpy, technical highball which will require all their determination and fight to try and solve the problem.
Steve McClure attempts five 8b+ routes in five days around north-west Spain. Richie Patterson, author of the Roca Verde guidebook, originally asked Steve to come out to Spain to help him choose an 8b+ to project, and somehow it turned into this monumental challenge for the climbing legend.
EpicTV athlete Magnus Midtbo meets up with climber Alex Honnold to try a big route in Magnus' home, Norway. The objective: an unclimbed route on the 1000m Kjerag wall, towering above the Lysefjord in south of the country.