Silence Premiere with Adam Ondra and Jerry Moffatt in Arco, Italy (c) Adam Ondra

Let’s celebrate climbing and have a good time together! Listen to Adam and Jerry, two climbing legends, as they discuss climbing, and then watch the movie about the world’s first 9c.

Teaser: Adam Ondra's Silence (c) Adam Ondra

On September 3, 2017, Adam Ondra completed Silence in Norway's Flatanger Cave. He graded the route, formerly known as "Project Hard," 9c (5.15d), which would make it the hardest pitch in the world. Watch a teaser for the upcoming film above.

Adam Ondra: Incredible moves in "Silence" (9c) (c) TENDON

Filmed in 2016: Adam Ondra and his unbelievable moves in route Project hard in Flatanger. This is one of hardest section with several turns. It will take a lot of time to link it. Stay tuned.

Magnus Midtbo And Alex Honnold: Norway Big Walls And Thor's Hammer (c) EpicTV

EpicTV athlete Magnus Midtbo meets up with climber Alex Honnold to try a big route in Magnus' home, Norway. The objective: an unclimbed route on the 1000m Kjerag wall, towering above the Lysefjord in south of the country.

Norway's Hanshelleren cave contains the densest concentration of hard sport climbs in the world. It's not where you would expect to find two of America's strongest boulderers.

Adam Ondra (c) Tommy Chandler

Black Diamond Ambassador Adam Ondra admits that there’s one major hole in his climbing resume. "I’m a little ashamed that I haven’t been to Yosemite yet," he told BD. But that’s about to change.

Generation Up - Ashima Shiraishi & Kai Lightner (c) Clif Bar & Company

The future is here. Ashima Shiraishi and Kai Lightner head to Flatanger Cave, Norway to test themselves on some of the hardest sport routes in the world. "It's definitely interesting to see this new wave of climbers, these kids that are doing the craziest things," Chris Sharma says in the video.

Jochen Perschmann in "Froskekongen" (8c) in Norwegen

Diese Route hat zwei Startmöglichkeiten. Entweder man startet weit unten in der Höhle und krallt sich an kleinen Leisten durch ein 4 Meter Volldach bis man an die Henkellippe kommt, was schätzungsweise bei fb 8b+ einpendelt. Die andere Startversion hat einen Jumpstart von einem riesigen Block direkt an die Lippe der Dachkante.

Jochen Perschmann in "Froskekongen" (8c) (c) Tom Thudium

Kaum zurück aus Australien ging es nach zwei Wochen in Deutschland für Jochen Perschmann zusammen mit dem DAV Felskader Baden-Württemberg auch schon wieder für einen Monat weiter nach Flatanger/Norwegen.

[VIDEO] 30 Days in Norway with Joe Kinder (Episode 1)

The legendary Hanshelleren Cave in Flatanger, Norway, gained worldwide attention in the climbing community when Adam Ondra established two of the world's hardest routes there: Change (5.15c) and Move (5.15b).

