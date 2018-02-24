On September 3, 2017, Adam Ondra completed Silence in Norway's Flatanger Cave. He graded the route, formerly known as "Project Hard," 9c (5.15d), which would make it the hardest pitch in the world. Watch a teaser for the upcoming film above.
EpicTV athlete Magnus Midtbo meets up with climber Alex Honnold to try a big route in Magnus' home, Norway. The objective: an unclimbed route on the 1000m Kjerag wall, towering above the Lysefjord in south of the country.
The future is here. Ashima Shiraishi and Kai Lightner head to Flatanger Cave, Norway to test themselves on some of the hardest sport routes in the world. "It's definitely interesting to see this new wave of climbers, these kids that are doing the craziest things," Chris Sharma says in the video.
Diese Route hat zwei Startmöglichkeiten. Entweder man startet weit unten in der Höhle und krallt sich an kleinen Leisten durch ein 4 Meter Volldach bis man an die Henkellippe kommt, was schätzungsweise bei fb 8b+ einpendelt. Die andere Startversion hat einen Jumpstart von einem riesigen Block direkt an die Lippe der Dachkante.
Kaum zurück aus Australien ging es nach zwei Wochen in Deutschland für Jochen Perschmann zusammen mit dem DAV Felskader Baden-Württemberg auch schon wieder für einen Monat weiter nach Flatanger/Norwegen.
The legendary Hanshelleren Cave in Flatanger, Norway, gained worldwide attention in the climbing community when Adam Ondra established two of the world's hardest routes there: Change (5.15c) and Move (5.15b).