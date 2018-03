From October 14 to 19, the 2014 Petzl RocTrip embalmed itself in mythology. By closing out the tour in the ancient region of Olympos, Turkey, it went all out for the grand finale. From deep-water soloing to the chimera's flame, by way of archeological marvels and nights at 150 bpm, RocTrippers played in perfect harmony with the earth, air, water, and fire!