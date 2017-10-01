After twenty years, this unclimbed problem, The Rail, Font 8b+ has been worked, worked again and finally has a first ascent from Dan Varian. 'The Rail' at Bowden Doors, Northumberland had been a project for over twenty years.
On September 3, 2017, Adam Ondra completed Silence in Norway's Flatanger Cave. He graded the route, formerly known as "Project Hard," 9c (5.15d), which would make it the hardest pitch in the world. Watch a teaser for the upcoming film above.
Just days after making the first ever flash of a 5.15a, Adam Ondra did yet another new 5.15b, which he named "Eagle 4". Here is the footage of the send and it's absolutely bonkers. At one point he makes literally a dozen hand and foot moves to just make one move of upward progress. Enjoy!
Alban Levier made the first ascent of Immortel 7C/V9 back in 2016, and now he's back with a new team and a new tour of the best rock climbing spots on the island. First up, back to Immortel to try and repeat Alban's route, a crimpy, technical highball which will require all their determination and fight to try and solve the problem.
Three of the strongest climbers in the U.K, Dave Barrans, Matt Cousins and Nathan Phillips head to the magical bouldering forest of Fontainebleau in France. Their mission? Take on some of the hardest boulders in the forest, push each other to the limits and eat lots of cheese. Simple.
Chris Sharma and Tommy Caldwell on leaning tower project and Chris makes second ascent of "Everything is Karate". One more time thanks to CASHUS PUHVEL, aka "best drone pilot in Bishop (California)", who film these amazing aerial shots.