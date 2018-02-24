CLOSE
Silence Premiere with Adam Ondra and Jerry Moffatt in Arco, Italy (c) Adam Ondra

Let’s celebrate climbing and have a good time together! Listen to Adam and Jerry, two climbing legends, as they discuss climbing, and then watch the movie about the world’s first 9c.

Jernej Kruder on 'Catalan Witness the Fitness' (FB 8C) (c) Jernej Kruder

Jernej Kruder sends Chris Sharma's test piece "Catalan witness the fitness" 8c in Cova del ocell, Spain.

Twenty-Year-Long 8b+ Boulder Problem Finally Climbed (c) EpicTV

After twenty years, this unclimbed problem, The Rail, Font 8b+ has been worked, worked again and finally has a first ascent from Dan Varian. 'The Rail' at Bowden Doors, Northumberland had been a project for over twenty years.

Teaser: Adam Ondra's Silence (c) Adam Ondra

On September 3, 2017, Adam Ondra completed Silence in Norway's Flatanger Cave. He graded the route, formerly known as "Project Hard," 9c (5.15d), which would make it the hardest pitch in the world. Watch a teaser for the upcoming film above.

Adam Ondra on 'Eagle 4' (9B) FA (c) seb R

Just days after making the first ever flash of a 5.15a, Adam Ondra did yet another new 5.15b, which he named "Eagle 4". Here is the footage of the send and it's absolutely bonkers. At one point he makes literally a dozen hand and foot moves to just make one move of upward progress. Enjoy!

Battling To Climb 'Immortel' On Reunion Island (c) Davie Soul

Alban Levier made the first ascent of Immortel 7C/V9 back in 2016, and now he's back with a new team and a new tour of the best rock climbing spots on the island. First up, back to Immortel to try and repeat Alban's route, a crimpy, technical highball which will require all their determination and fight to try and solve the problem.

Wild Lines: Fontainebleau (c) EpicTV

Three of the strongest climbers in the U.K, Dave Barrans, Matt Cousins and Nathan Phillips head to the magical bouldering forest of Fontainebleau in France. Their mission? Take on some of the hardest boulders in the forest, push each other to the limits and eat lots of cheese. Simple.

Adam Ondra tries Rainman (9b): Britain's hardest climb (c) teamBMC

One of the highlights of 2017 was Steve McClure climbing Britain's first 9b: Rainman at Malham. In November 2017, Adam Ondra paid a flying visit to the UK to speak at Kendal Film Festival.

Tom Bolger on 'Victima Perez' (9a) (c) MadSkillz Media

After struggling for years with injuries, Tom Bolger is finally back on form, sending his 10-th 9a with a a rare repeat of Victima Perez in Margalefs Finestra sector.

Chris Sharma on 'Everything is Karate' (5.14c/d) (c) Sharma Channel

Chris Sharma and Tommy Caldwell on leaning tower project and Chris makes second ascent of "Everything is Karate". One more time thanks to CASHUS PUHVEL, aka "best drone pilot in Bishop (California)", who film these amazing aerial shots.

Dani Arnold in 'Power Shrimps' (c) PPR/Mammut/Thomas Senf

Im dritten Anlauf hat es endlich geklappt: Der Extrembergsteiger und Mammut Pro-Team Athlet Dani Arnold eröffnet im Februar 2018 eine neue Eiskletter-Route in den weltbekannten Helmcken Falls in British Columbia, Kanada.
Han Na Rai Song siegt beim Eiskletterweltcup 2018 in Rabenstein (c) Patrick Schwienbacher

David Lama (c) Manuel Ferrigato

Sierra Blair-Coyle (c) Mammut/Thomas Senf

Paraclimbing Team Deutschland im Aufwärtstrend

