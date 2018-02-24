CLOSE
Jerry Moffatt

Jerry Moffatt

Silence Premiere with Adam Ondra and Jerry Moffatt in Arco, Italy (c) Adam Ondra

Let’s celebrate climbing and have a good time together! Listen to Adam and Jerry, two climbing legends, as they discuss climbing, and then watch the movie about the world’s first 9c.

Weiter
Mastermind-Premiere mit Jerry Moffatt im Café Kraft Nürnberg (c) Hannes Huch

"Das Gehirn ist der wichtigste Muskel beim Klettern!" sagte Wolfgang Güllich. Und deswegen haben die Macher des Café Kraft mit Superstar Jerry Moffatt ein fantastisches Buch über mentales Training produziert, was sie am 20.10.17 der Weltöffentlichkeit vorstellen, yeah!

Weiter
Podiumsrunde zu '25 Jahre Action Directe', Foto: Peter Lintner

Routen mit klangvollen Namen hat es einige im Frankenjura, auch weit über die Grenzen hinaus bekannte. Eine Tour überragt sie aber alle: Wolfgang Güllichs Meisterstück "Action Directe" von 1991 am Waldkopf im Krottenseer Forst.

Weiter
Kraft Talk with Jerry Moffatt: "Power is a quality thing" (c) cafekraft

While Jerry Moffatt lived in Germany together with Wolfgang Güllich and Kurt Albert he got involved in the development of the campusboard. A training device which soon became absolutely essential for hardcore climbing training. Jerry gives us deep insights into the history and about his training philosophy.

Weiter
Gimme Kraft History Channel: Ben Moon & Jerry Moffatt training for 8c+ (c) cafekraft

Jerry Moffatt and Ben Moon are legends of our sport. They were playing a leading role in the development of sport climbing and bouldering in the 80's and 90's. Being a superb competition climber as well, Jerry is widely regarded as the best overall climber in the world of the 80's.

Weiter

SOCIAL MEDIA

TIPP DER REDAKTION

Dani Arnold in 'Power Shrimps' (c) PPR/Mammut/Thomas Senf

Im dritten Anlauf hat es endlich geklappt: Der Extrembergsteiger und Mammut Pro-Team Athlet Dani Arnold eröffnet im Februar 2018 eine neue Eiskletter-Route in den weltbekannten Helmcken Falls in British Columbia, Kanada.
Han Na Rai Song siegt beim Eiskletterweltcup 2018 in Rabenstein (c) Patrick Schwienbacher

David Lama (c) Manuel Ferrigato

Sierra Blair-Coyle (c) Mammut/Thomas Senf

Paraclimbing Team Deutschland im Aufwärtstrend

Climbing.de ist eine der ältesten deutschsprachigen Bergsportseiten im Internet.
Seit 1998 präsentiert Inhaber Martin Joisten, dessen Texte und Bilder in zahlreichen nationalen und internationalen Publikationen zu finden sind, aktuelle Informationen aus der Welt des Bergsports.
Kontaktiere uns: info@climbing.de

BELIEBTE KATEGORIEN

© Copyright 1998 - 2018 Climbing.de by Martin Joisten