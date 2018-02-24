"Das Gehirn ist der wichtigste Muskel beim Klettern!" sagte Wolfgang Güllich. Und deswegen haben die Macher des Café Kraft mit Superstar Jerry Moffatt ein fantastisches Buch über mentales Training produziert, was sie am 20.10.17 der Weltöffentlichkeit vorstellen, yeah!
Routen mit klangvollen Namen hat es einige im Frankenjura, auch weit über die Grenzen hinaus bekannte. Eine Tour überragt sie aber alle: Wolfgang Güllichs Meisterstück "Action Directe" von 1991 am Waldkopf im Krottenseer Forst.
While Jerry Moffatt lived in Germany together with Wolfgang Güllich and Kurt Albert he got involved in the development of the campusboard. A training device which soon became absolutely essential for hardcore climbing training. Jerry gives us deep insights into the history and about his training philosophy.
Jerry Moffatt and Ben Moon are legends of our sport. They were playing a leading role in the development of sport climbing and bouldering in the 80's and 90's. Being a superb competition climber as well, Jerry is widely regarded as the best overall climber in the world of the 80's.