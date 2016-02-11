CLOSE
Nathaniel Coleman

2016 Bouldering US Open National Championship - Top Ten Moments (c) USA Climbing

On January 29th and 30th - USA Climbing and founding partner, The North Face, brought you the biggest names in climbing at the 2016 Bouldering Open National Championship in Madison, Wisconsin. Here are the top ten plays featuring the most heart stopping and event shaping moments from the final round.

adidas ROCKSTARS 2015: Internationale Kletterelite trifft auf Bühnenshow und Livemusik (c) Christian Waldegger

Kraftvolle, dynamische und spektakuläre Moves in der Vertikalen sind garantiert, wenn am 25. und 26. September die besten Boulderer der Welt zum Saisonfinale in der Stuttgarter Porsche-Arena um Tops und Bonuspunkte sowie den hoch dotierten Titel adidas ROCKSTAR 2015 kämpfen.

Dani Arnold in 'Power Shrimps' (c) PPR/Mammut/Thomas Senf

Im dritten Anlauf hat es endlich geklappt: Der Extrembergsteiger und Mammut Pro-Team Athlet Dani Arnold eröffnet im Februar 2018 eine neue Eiskletter-Route in den weltbekannten Helmcken Falls in British Columbia, Kanada.
Han Na Rai Song siegt beim Eiskletterweltcup 2018 in Rabenstein (c) Patrick Schwienbacher

David Lama (c) Manuel Ferrigato

Sierra Blair-Coyle (c) Mammut/Thomas Senf

Paraclimbing Team Deutschland im Aufwärtstrend

Climbing.de ist eine der ältesten deutschsprachigen Bergsportseiten im Internet.
Seit 1998 präsentiert Inhaber Martin Joisten, dessen Texte und Bilder in zahlreichen nationalen und internationalen Publikationen zu finden sind, aktuelle Informationen aus der Welt des Bergsports.
