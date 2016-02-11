On January 29th and 30th - USA Climbing and founding partner, The North Face, brought you the biggest names in climbing at the 2016 Bouldering Open National Championship in Madison, Wisconsin. Here are the top ten plays featuring the most heart stopping and event shaping moments from the final round.
Kraftvolle, dynamische und spektakuläre Moves in der Vertikalen sind garantiert, wenn am 25. und 26. September die besten Boulderer der Welt zum Saisonfinale in der Stuttgarter Porsche-Arena um Tops und Bonuspunkte sowie den hoch dotierten Titel adidas ROCKSTAR 2015 kämpfen.