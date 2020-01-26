[VIDEO] Rooftown Vol 1 featuring Matt Gentile

In the hinterlands of Flagstaff, AZ lie untouched Limestone and Sandstone boulders straight out of a climber's day dream. Join FrictionLabs Pro Matt Gentile as he transforms this dreamscape from imagination into reality.

Follow him through „a day in the life“ of exploration and development of some of the best and boldest blocs the Western USA has to offer! A film by Nathaniel Davison in association with Organic Climbing.