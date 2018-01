As an alpinist I know that commitment is a key quality to be successful in the mountains. However to commit yourself to a difficult climb, you not only have to trust yourself, but also your partners and your equipment. Therefore I’m really excited to join @thenorthface and be part of their athletes team. The products and technologies this company has developed over the years have always been outstanding and I’m really excited to closely keep working in this segment with their R&D team. Most importantly though The North Face has always been driven by exploration and to me this represents the true heart of mountaineering and is a major part of my personal motivation to travel to the great mountain ranges and attempt new climbs! #neverstopexploring Pic by @manuel_ferrigato

A post shared by David Lama (@davidlama_official) on Jan 23, 2018 at 2:35pm PST