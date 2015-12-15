Ueli Steck has been climbing for over 20 years and in that time he has become one of the most renowned and respected athletes of his generation. In an age of fast and light alpinism, Ueli Steck has driven the sport to new heights with revolutionary ascents all over the world.

EpicTV Text

In 2015, after several years of pushing the limits of his sport in the high ranges of the Himalayas, Ueli decided to return to the Alps to attempt a very different take on a classic alpine challenge; climb all 82 summits of 4,000 metres or above in the European Alps in less than 80 days, and to top it all off, to complete the challenge using only human power from start to finish.

The project starts in eastern part of Switzerland with Ueli’s climbing partner Michi Wohlleben and the project supporter Daniel Mader. Join Ueli and the team as they battle their way through the highs and lows of a very classic alpine challenge in the Alps.

EpicTV and Goal Zero present „The Classic Alpinist“, a special 4-part series. Stay tuned for part 2 coming out next Tuesday the 22nd of December.