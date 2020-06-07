[VIDEO] „A Song for Tomorrow“ mit Mayan Smith-Gobat und Ben Rueck

Vimeo Text
They were the first climbers to be granted permission to explore the vertical dimensions of Zhangjiajie. Located in central Hunan province, it is one of the country’s most renowned natural preserves.
Yet, despite its long history, the strict park regulations had prevented climbers from exploring Zhangjiajie’s countless orange sandstone towers until now.
The goal was to ascend these unique faces using as little fixed protection as they could—leaving nature untouched, the way they found it.