One of the highlights of 2017 was Steve McClure climbing Britain's first 9b: Rainman at Malham. In November 2017, Adam Ondra paid a flying visit to the UK to speak at Kendal Film Festival.

The very next day, he dragged Steve down to Malham to have a go on this epic new route.

What would he think of it? Was it definitely 9b? Would he climb it?

Keith Sharples grabbed his camera to make this short clip for us. Thanks to Black Diamond for their help.

