Inspired by Dan Osman's 4:25 Bear's Reach speed solo in "Masters of Stone 4" from the 90s, Alex Honnold tries to better his time in this tribute to the classic, original film.

YouTube Text Directed and Produced by: Corey Rich @ Novus Select. Original Dan Osman climbing footage: „Masters of Stone 4 – Pure Force” shot and produced by Eric Perlman. Music: „Change Our Ways” by Fortress, whose music was featured in the first two Masters of Stone.