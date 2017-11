In the second season of our La Sportiva Living Legends series, we travel to Innsbruck to the home of four-time bouldering world cup winner, Anna Stöhr.

EpicTV Text

Anna is just as at ease with climbing indoors and training in the Kletterzentrum as she is climbing outdoors in the mountains surrounding Innsbruck. She shows us why she has never moved away from the place where she was born.