Babsi Zangerl and Jacopo Larcher have a pretty good lifestyle. Travelling the world to climb the hardest routes they can find. Gondo crack is a 17-meter finger crack in Switzerland, usually climbed using bolts as protection.

The pair decide to attempt the route with trad gear only, placing it all on lead. A serious challenge…will they succeed?

