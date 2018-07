BD Athlete Babsi Zangerl is no doubt one of the strongest climbers in the world. She’s climbed 5.14a on El Cap, bouldered V13, and sent runout 5.14b trad.

You could say it was only a matter of time until she took her sport climbing to the ninth degree—claiming what would be her first 9a (5.14d) route. The day finally came this past May, when Babsi clipped the chains of Speed Intégrale in Voralpsee, Switzerland.