The perspective of difficulty is forever changing. With new ascents, new feats of strengths and new discoveries constantly raising the bar, a climber’s perception of what’s possible is always shifting.

But perhaps the greatest proponent behind the ever-evolving standards of what’s truly challenging lies within one simple act … that of giving it a darn good try. As BD Athlete Carlo Traversi writes, “the depth of your will can only be explored through experience.”

Check out this amazing film documenting Traversi trying his ultimate challenge—to climb a V14, 5.14, and a 14er in one day.