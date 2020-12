Alex Megos never met a route he couldn’t climb in short order…that was until he encountered Bibliographie, an undone sport line at the French super-crag, Céüse.

In 2017, Megos first tried the route that would become his three-year project. On the path to the send he encountered doubts and injuries and qualified for the Olympics.

It wasn’t until COVID turned the world upside down that he was able to return to Céüse and close the books on one of the hardest routes ever climbed.