In the second part of La Sportiva Living Legends , we travel to Zillertal, Austria to meet up with former bouldering champion Kilian Fischhuber.

Having started on the bouldering circuit in its infancy, Kilian has seen the huge changes in the competition game and is now using that experience on the next stage of his career.

In this video we follow Kilian as takes us through the new climbing experiences in his life, route setting and opening new lines in his home mountains.