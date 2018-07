Before Alex Honnold's "Nose" speed record, and before Jonathan Siegrist sent "Jumbo Love," the pair teamed up this spring for some training time - each working projects outside of their comfort zones.

YouTube Text Honnold learns what it feels like to be #siegristing on „Atonement,“ and Siegrist ups his bicep game while working then project „Bone Tomahawk.“ Video: Tara Kerzhner