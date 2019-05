Unbeknownst to his millions of fans, BD Ambassador Chris Burkard - the prolific adventure photographer and filmmaker - has a crack addiction.

To make matters worse (at least for his knees and elbows), Burkard’s obsession is not your standard affair. Oh no. He’s into the darkest, gnarliest, most destructive type of crack there is … the infamous offwidth.

In this film, Burkard, armed with a rope, rack and the shirt on his back, explains why climbing offwidths is the closest you’ll ever get to “making love” with the stone while facing off with Yosemite’s famed Hardman Offwidth Circuit.