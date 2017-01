Norway's Hanshelleren cave contains the densest concentration of hard sport climbs in the world. It's not where you would expect to find two of America's strongest boulderers.

Vimeo Text In 2015 Daniel Woods and David Graham traded their pads for GRIGRIs, packed their ropes, and crossed the Atlantic in search of forearm pumps, kneebars, and Thor’s own hammer. Video by Bearcam Media: bearcammedia.com