Boulder, Colorado, is a sacred place for rock climbers. Whether you're an artistic 'dirtbag' living paycheck to paycheck, or one of the world's premiere boulderers, the Rocky Mountains provide the necessary ingredients for every climber to experience their passion and challenge their limits.

EpicTV Text In this episode, we join Daniel Woods and upcoming boulderer Hunter Damiani, on their quest for virgin rock and first ascents on committing lines.