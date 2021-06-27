[VIDEO] Daniel Woods: “Return of the Sleepwalker” (9A/v17)

Daniel Woods goes straight into battle mode with one of his hardest projects to date. Jimmy Webb established "Sleepwalker" (the stand start) back in January of 2019. The possibility of a sit-start arose in 2021.

YouTube Text

This sit-start would add in a 7 move 8B/v13 into “Sleepwalker” (8C+/v16). Grades can be fickle, but ROTSW stands as one of the hardest boulder problems in the world. Bobby Sorich did an awesome job capturing Daniel’s process, emotion, and overall journey to climb ROTSW.

Hope you enjoy the film and are inspired to go out and mind fuck yourself a bit. Climbing is an awesome outlet to see how far you can go within, learn about yourself, and pull some freak shit out of you.

All to accomplish a feat of strength that will give you 30 seconds of bliss, but a huge confidence boost within that’s carried throughout your life. It’s all a game out there… have fun playing the game. DW