Edu Marin had never before tried to release a multipich of this caliber, to climb for hours on that roof... Sometimes Edu had the feeling that it never ended and that he was lost in a rock sky. Edu calculate that he has more to climb more than 250 meters of pure roof, an authentic madness

Climbing is super fun constantly has the last lap, even climb down.

It’s a crazy a 3D climb and of course extremely physical. It has several pitch’s of 8c, 8c + and a possible 9a.

I am very happy to have bolting this monster, a beautiful line, with a unique style, fun, futuristic, with quality rock and extremely difficult.

I’m already preparing the next trip to try to climb free!!