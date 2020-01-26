[VIDEO] Fabian Buhl in Déjà (8c+)

Multi-pitch in Ratikon - Déjà (8c+) has been bolted in 12.9.1992 by Michi Wyser and Andres Lietha. 27 years after Fabian Buhl is the first to free climb this incredible project with the support of Andres Lietha. Discover the amazing story behind the first free ascent of "Déjà"