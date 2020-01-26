[VIDEO] Fabian Buhl in Déjà (8c+)

YouTube Text
Route Description
Name: Déjà
Grade: 8c+
The pitches: 6a+,6c+,6b+,7c,8c+,7c+,6b+,6b+,7c+,7a,8a+,6b+
Lenght: 400m
Bolted: 12.9.1992 by Michi Wyser & Andres Lietha.
First Free ascent: 27.11.2019 Fabian Buhl & Andres Lietha
Multi-pitch in Ratikon - Déjà (8c+) has been bolted in 12.9.1992 by Michi Wyser and Andres Lietha. 27 years after Fabian Buhl is the first to free climb this incredible project with the support of Andres Lietha. Discover the amazing story behind the first free ascent of "Déjà"
YouTube Text
Route Description
Name: Déjà
Grade: 8c+
The pitches: 6a+,6c+,6b+,7c,8c+,7c+,6b+,6b+,7c+,7a,8a+,6b+
Lenght: 400m
Bolted: 12.9.1992 by Michi Wyser & Andres Lietha.
First Free ascent: 27.11.2019 Fabian Buhl & Andres Lietha