In the last episode of "The Great Wide Open" Jared Leto joins Sasha DiGiulian to climb Devils Tower for the celebration of Independence Day on the summit. In addition all of the previously featured climbers appear for some final thoughts.

Great Wide Open is a 5 part short film series, directed by Jared Leto, that celebrates America’s National Parks and the incredible adventurers who explore them.

Produced by Paradox. Produced in Partnership with Budweiser. #FindYourPark

Lens by Angenieux.

Own the Series and exclusive Bonus Content, only on VyRT. Visit http://beta.vyrt.com/great-wide-open for more information.

ÄHNLICHE ARTIKEL

Great Wide Open: Episode 1 - The Conquistador (c) Jared Leto

Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell: Bromance on the Fitz Traverse (c) The Banff Centre

Scale Yosemite's El Capitan in Google Maps with Alex Honnold, Lynn Hill and Tommy Caldwell (c) Google Maps

Tommy Caldwell Digs Deep On Slippery, Ice-Covered Crack Climb (Epic Climber, Ep. 7) (c) EpicTV

Raw Power Vs Flawless Technique In The Epic Climber Gym (Epic Climber, Ep. 6) (c) EpicTV

Alex Megos Gets Taken To His Limit By An Unclimbed Project (Epic Climber, Ep. 5) (c) EpicTV