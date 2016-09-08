In the last episode of "The Great Wide Open" Jared Leto joins Sasha DiGiulian to climb Devils Tower for the celebration of Independence Day on the summit. In addition all of the previously featured climbers appear for some final thoughts.

Great Wide Open is a 5 part short film series, directed by Jared Leto, that celebrates America’s National Parks and the incredible adventurers who explore them.

Produced by Paradox. Produced in Partnership with Budweiser. #FindYourPark

Lens by Angenieux.

Own the Series and exclusive Bonus Content, only on VyRT. Visit http://beta.vyrt.com/great-wide-open for more information.