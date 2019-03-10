[VIDEO] Jake’s journey to complete „The Wheel Of Life“ (V15)

In this film, Jake explores the highs and lows of his journey to complete "The Wheel of Life" and the importance of commitment and dedication when chasing your goals.

YouTube Text

The Wheel of Life is an epic line found in Hollow Mountain Cave, Grampians – Victoria. First climbed by Dai Koyamada in 2004, Dai linked the four main problems of the cave together to form one King Line.

The Wheel of Life is often considered closer to a route than a boulder problem and so given the grade V15 / 9a / 35.

Jake’s commitment to climbing this line was inspirational. Living 1200kms away he viewed it as a project that allowed him no excuses. He didn’t need to rely on belayers, conditions or weather, he just needed to drive there, walk up to the cave and give it a go.