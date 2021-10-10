[VIDEO] Jakob Schubert: Three Day Bouldering Trip to Ticino (1/2)

Jakob Schubert on an intense 3-day climbing mission to Ticino with friends, taking on some of the coolest boulders in Val Bavona and Brione.

YouTube Text

Video includes ascents of
Primitivo 8C
Vecchio Leone 8B
The Kingdom 8B+

Find more about Jakob on his blog jakob-schubert.com

Video realized by @Alpsolut Moving Pictures with the support of @MAMMUT

Verwandte ArtikelMehr vom Autor