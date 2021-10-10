[VIDEO] Jakob Schubert: Three Day Bouldering Trip to Ticino (2/2)

Jakob Schubert on an intense 3-day climbing mission to Ticino with friends, taking on some of the coolest boulders in Val Bavona and Brione.

YouTube Text

Video includes ascents of
The Kingdom [8B+]
White Stripe [8A+/B]
Kubalik [8B]
Casavino [8B+]

Find more about Jakob on his blog jakob-schubert.com

Video realized by @Alpsolut Moving Pictures with the support of @MAMMUT

