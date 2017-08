Some nice days with very good conditions for this time of the year made the second ascent of this beautifull line in Berdorf, Luxembourg by Jonas Winter possible.

„Nikita" was put up in 1990 and had to wait 12 years as a open project eventough many well-known climbers gave it a try, until Simon Plum made the first ascent of this bouldery route in 2009 in an inspiring effort.