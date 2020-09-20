[VIDEO] Laura Rogora’s HISTORIC Send Of Ali Hulk Sit Extension Total (9b)

On the 25th July, 2020, Laura Rogora became the 2nd women in the world to climb the grade of 9b/5.15b.

The 19 year-old Italian who will be climbing at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and has been in the form of her life in 2020, managed the historical feat after working the route for 6 days.

Belayed by her father, and documented by Italian filmmaker Marco Iacono, the route is a combination of a boulder problem then a sport route, climbing out of the cave in Rodellar Spain as a boulder, but finishing on rope.

This film documents the process and the climb that took Laura into the history books…