[VIDEO] Leo Houlding on „Mirror Wall“

‘Mirror Wall’, the debut feature film from Coldhouse Collective, follows the latest expedition from world- class climber Leo Houlding and his team as they take on the imposing Mirror Wall, a 1200m vertical tower in the polar mountains of Greenland.

Following the death of his close friend Sean ‘Stanley’ Leary and trying to balance potentially dangerous situations with the responsibilities of parenthood, Leo is left leading a team of determined, talented but ultimately inexperienced young climbers up one of the tallest big walls in the world.

With over 20 years of living the hedonistic dream as an adventure athlete, Leo Houlding is still regarded as the face of modern British adventure. Yet the ‘reflection in the mirror’ has taken on a new guise; as a father as well as a man more conscious of his own mortality in the selfish pursuit of adventure.

Approaching the expedition with a reconsidered mentality and attitude, the film portrays Leo in a new light, one filled with introspection and consequently, an increased awareness of the needs of others.