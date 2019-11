BD Athlete Nalle Hukkatiaval is driven by first ascents. For him, the moment of actually climbing a boulder problem is secondary—a mere 10%—compared to the hard work of actually unearthing the line.

But just because you have the vision of how a sequence should unfold doesn’t guarantee that you can do the moves. Is it too hard? Does it even go? Check out this new film documenting Nalle’s battle with one of America’s hardest boulder problems.