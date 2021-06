Nineteen year old Margo Hayes became the first woman in the world to climb a confirmed 5.15a (9a+) when she did La Rambla, in Siurana, Spain.

YouTube Text

A few months later, she did her second 5.15, sending Chris Sharma’s legendary route Biographie (AKA Realization).

Both ascents were featured in the film “Break on Through,” part of Reel Rock 12.

This is an extended and remastered cut of Margo’s historic ascent of Biographie, showcasing her incredible grace, determination, and mastery of climbing movement.

SUBSCRIBE for more in the “Iconic Climbs” series, coming soon!