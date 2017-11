When Matty Hong sets out to accomplish something, like sending two 5.15a routes in Spain, there's nothing that can stop him from attaining his goal. During his spring trip to Spain, Matty applied himself to no end to make quick work of La Rambla in Siurana and Joe Mama in Oliana.

Climber: Matty Hong

Video: Jon Cardwell

Edit: Jon Cardwell and Matty Hong

Music: „Born Twice“ by Mark Tracy and „Scrambled“ by Lana Inspired