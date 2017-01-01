In Spain, in the Naranjo de Bulnes sector of the Picos de Europa National Park hide the Orbayus. One is the characteristic mist, or thin fog, that often settles and hangs on the slopes, soaking every little thing all the way through.

YouTube Text

The other is a daunting climb. At 2000 meters elevation it winds upward for 500 more in thirteen stunning pitches, a crux at 8c and overwhelming exposure. In spring 2014, Cedric Lachat and Nina Caprez made their attempt where, on the Orbayu, success hinges on an intricate and complex balance of the psyche.

Directed by Mathieu Rivoire & Julien Nadiras
Featuring Nina Caprez & Cédric Lachat
Photography by Julien Nadiras, Diego Defila & Sam Bié
Editing & Soundtrack by Mathieu Rivoire – L’Illustroscope

ÄHNLICHE ARTIKEL

Alex Honnold Solos Lover's Leap in Dan Osman Tribute (c) Stride Health

Caroline Ciavaldini in 'Voie Petit' (c) The North Face

Ralf Grabowski in 'Walk the plank' (9a), Rocky Wand, Kochel (c) Pirmin Bertle

Jernej Kruder On The Second Ascent of 'Es Pontas', Mallorca (c) Kerstin Helbach

14-Year-Old Laura Rogora Becomes Second Youngest To Climb 9a (c) EpicTV