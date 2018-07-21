American Petzl athletes are out in Catalonia for the winter and spring climbing season. For some, it’s their first experience, and others; it has been routine for years.

What drives these climbers and many others from all over the world to climb there? Find out more from the likes of Dave Graham, Daniel Woods, Michaela Kiersch and Jon Cardwell in this short film series “Perspective”.

Daniel Woods has been a top bouldering and competition athletes for well over a decade. In the last few years, he has gradually begun to shift his focus to the challenges of sport climbing. Watch as Woods works through the classic test pieces in Catalonia to achieve his goal of climbing 9b (5.15b).