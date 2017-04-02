In this exclusive short film we get an sneak preview at the soon to be released feature film "Pete Whittaker, without a partner, a film about climbing alone."

YouTube Text

On November the 11th and 12th 2016, Five Ten athlete Pete Whittaker became the first person to rope solo—all free—El Capitan in under 24 hours. He finished the solo in 20 hours 6 minutes, making his ascent both the first of its kind and the first solo-free of El Cap in a day.

Rope Solo Free Climbing is a sport that few people know about and even less people do. We join Five Ten climber Pete Whittaker, his long time climbing partner Tom Randall and Big wall solo climbing expert Andy Kirkpatrick as they take us through the paces of what it really means to make a solo-free ascent of El Cap.

„The problem is if Pete pulled it off, nobody would even get it, nobody would understand how hard it was … and to do it in a day, is totally insane“. – Andy Kirkpatrick

„The ascent made by Pete on Freerider to me is hopefully the dawn of a new style of big wall solo climbing, big wall solo climbing on El Capitan for many years was just aid climbing. Now Pete has proven that it’s possible to do that free climbing, but relatively fast“ – Tom Randall

A TWO MUPPETS PRODUCTION

DIRECTED PRODUCED AND EDITED BY ADAM BAILES CO PRODUCED BY PETE WHITTAKER

CAMERA AND GRAPHICS DUSTIN MOORE

MUSIC – (in order of appearance.)

– Because you hold me tight by Alex Fitch

– Moon Walk by Jii Music

– Bibs by Numeric Handcraft