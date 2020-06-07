[VIDEO] ‚Random US‘ – Bouldering with Niky Ceria

It continued through the fabulous Washington’s forests and it finished (after a stop back home) on the immaculate Red Rock’ sandstone.
This is a little collection of some of the best lines Niky managed to film through his journey. Enjoy!
List of featured boulder problems:
- Tetris V12 RMNP
- Naked and Afraid V13 RMNP
- Tornado Arete V12 Leavenworth
- All of the Above V12 Index
- Hagakure V12 Index
- Tea Cup V13 Leavenworth
- Half Magic V12 Red Rock
- Make Believe V6 Red Rock
- Mirror Reality V14 RMNP