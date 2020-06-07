[VIDEO] ‚Random US‘ – Bouldering with Niky Ceria

Through the Fall and Winter of 2019, Niky Ceria spent 84 days in the US. The journey began in the beautiful Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado.

It continued through the fabulous Washington’s forests and it finished (after a stop back home) on the immaculate Red Rock’ sandstone.

This is a little collection of some of the best lines Niky managed to film through his journey. Enjoy!

List of featured boulder problems:

  • Tetris V12 RMNP
  • Naked and Afraid V13 RMNP
  • Tornado Arete V12 Leavenworth
  • All of the Above V12 Index
  • Hagakure V12 Index
  • Tea Cup V13 Leavenworth
  • Half Magic V12 Red Rock
  • Make Believe V6 Red Rock
  • Mirror Reality V14 RMNP

