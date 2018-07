The desert is full of secrets, especially for a climber. There are many miles of cliffs waiting to be explored. Mason Earle has been driving force in the desert, and has spent many years searching the canyons of Utah for new routes.

YouTube Text Over the past decade he has established some of the area’s most wicked climbs. This past spring Mason discovered an amazing unclimbed crack in a remote canyon seldom visited by climbers. This is the story of Ringlock Ranch.