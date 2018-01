Currently nearly every climber went to Rocklands (Alexander Megos, Nalle Hukkataival, Dave Graham, ...). We've already been there a few months ago to enjoy some awesome weeks bouldering on orange sandstone.

Now we proudly present our short film of our South Africa trip 2017. This video features some of the best boulder problems in Rocklands (grades between 6C and 8A). Relax and enjoy the adventure!