Sabrina Chapman, a Canadian sport climber with African & Indian heritage, is on a mission to send her first 5.14a - the threshold for elite climbing.

Titan Project is also much more than that. It’s a story of one womxn’s journey of self acceptance, healing and resilience.

This majority crowdfunded film about a Black womxn climber was made possible by our 416 Kickstarter backers, who helped us raise over $28,000, and by the generous support of MEC, Marmot and Trango Extraordinary Climbing.

