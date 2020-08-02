[VIDEO] Seb Bouin Repeats France’s First 8c, Agincourt At Buoux

On the first leg of his vintage rock tour Seb Bouin meets up with legendary climbers, Ben Moon and Antoine Le Menestrel to climb at the legendary crag that is Buoux.

Home to some of France’s hardest climbs in the 80’s and 90’s, Buoux is a finger pocket dreamland in the south of France, attracting the best climbers from around the world to come and try its particular style.

Seb Bouin embarks on the Vintage Rock Tour, exploring the history of climbing in France through the crags that set the precedent for modern day climbers. Joined by a host of legendary names eb is on a mission to repeat as many of the hardest routes in Frances‘ climbing history.