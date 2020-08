YouTube Text

Home to some of the hardest rock climbing in France as well seeing a huge role in the development of sport climbing in France, Verdon is a place not only steeped in beauty but swathed in history as well.

Stories of fierce rivalries and dodge tactics are rife, and the climbing is not so bad either. Featuring the legend that is Jibé Tribout, plus a whole bunch of other legendary routes, this is an episode we rckon you might enjoy…a lot.