In 2015, Caroline Ciavaldini set herself the ambitious project of free climbing the Voie Petit, a 450m granite route graded 8b on the Grand Capucin on Mont Blanc du Tacul, Chamonix.

YouTube Text Established by Arnaud Petit in 1997, and first free-climbed by Alex Huber in 2005, the route is protected by a mixture of trad gear, bolts and pegs.