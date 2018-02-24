Let’s celebrate climbing and have a good time together! Listen to Adam and Jerry, two climbing legends, as they discuss climbing, and then watch the movie about the world’s first 9c.

Talk starts at 48:47, interview starts at 54:27, film starts at 1:20:45.

ABOUT THE SILENCE FILM

What it takes to climb the world’s first 9c? Movie by Bernardo Giménez shows what preceded the afternoon of September 3, 2017 when Adam Ondra, a professional rock climber and currently one of the best climbers in the world, made a little piece of climbing history when he climbed his project in the spectacular Hanshelleren Cave in Norway. The route, later named Silence, received a new grade of 9c and became the hardest route in the world.

Director: Bernardo Giménez

Run Time: 17 min

ABOUT JERRY MOFFATT

Jerry came into the spotlight in the early 1980s with important ascents such as the 8a Oyster at Pen Tywyn, and The Face in Germany, considered the first 8a+ in history. In 1990 Jerry did the first ascent off Liquid Ambar now graded 8c+, also the world’s first. His autobiography, Jerry Moffatt: Revelations won the Grand Prize at the Banff Mountain Book Festival in 2009.

His latest book Mastermind explores mental potential and how to make the most of your strength, techniques and ability to perform under pressure. You can get Mastermind at Gimme Kraft

GARDA TRENTINO, Home of Climbing

Garda Trentino is an enormous open air gym and a magnet for anyone who is into outdoor sports, this includes climbing, earning the name on the international scene “Home of Climbing”. With its beautiful landscape, Garda Trentino offers an endless array of opportunities for climbers, from the valley floor to higher altitudes where the views are even more breathtaking.