The 1980’s saw climbing standards rise exponentially. At the start of the decade, 7b+ was cutting edge, but by the end of the 80’s 9a was the new world standard.

YouTube Text

A small group of climbers would do anything to climb full-time; sleeping in sheds underneath crags, shoplifting for food and clothes, and living off the dole.

By the end of the decade, the sport had changed beyond recognition and set a paradigm for future generations.

These climbers were living outside the rest of society and went on to become the most influential figures in the history of British climbing.

Directed by Nick Brown

Featuring: Jerry Moffatt, Ben Moon, Andy Pollitt, Johnny Dawes, Chris Gore, Martin ‘Basher’ Atkinson, Zippy, Craig Smith, Steve the Pro, Quentin Fisher, Mark Leach and Ed Douglas.