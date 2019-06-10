[VIDEO] Steve McClure: GreatNess Wall (E10 7a)

A short film of Steve McClure on GreatNess Wall (E10 7a) filmed by Keith Sharples. He was going to take pictures but thought a fall from the last move would look far better...

Speaking to UKC, Steve described the route as ‚a total face climb, plum vertical, 18m high, with a horizontal break crossing the whole cliff at about 12m. This break divides the route into two completely different halves, fortunately with an excellent (preplaced) thread.

Poor footholds with fast hand moves between the bad edges, hard foot swaps, where if your feet go you are absolutely certainly out of there! There is nowhere to stop or think or compose yourself as you gain distance from the lonely thread below…‘