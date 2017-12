In "The Spankenjura" we follow British climber Angus Kille on his journey through Germany's finest climbing area. Angus is known for being a good trad climber - but how will he handle small pockets, German beer and the abundance of good cake?

Vimeo Text written by – Hans Radetzki & Angus Kille

director, camera, editor – Hans Radetzki

aerial footage – Alexander Klose supported by – DMM climbing